Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Photo of Jason Statham and Son on the Way Home from Vacation

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her adorable family are headed home after some sun-soaked R&R.

The model and actress, 31, recently embarked on a French Polynesian and Hawaiian getaway with her fiancé Jason Statham and their 18-month-old son Jack Oscar in tow, but after at least two weeks of catching some rays, they made their airborne trek back to the U.S. in style.

In a photo Huntington-Whiteley shared to Instagram over the weekend, Statham and Jack are peering out the window of what appears to be a private plane while the little boy is perched on top of his dad’s lap.

” … Just hold on, we’re going home ❤️,” the mother of one captioned the sweet bonding moment.

The family appeared to begin their sojourn with a visit to the Blue Lagoon in the Tuamotus island chain, when Huntington-Whiteley shared a snapshot of the clear blue water surrounded by foliage on Dec. 28.

Follow-up photos included two with her son, who was kept shaded from the sun in a pint-sized bucket hat as he lounged in a hammock with his mama and posed in front of the location’s serene backdrop.

“Lagoon dipping with my baby shark 🦈🐙🐡,” Huntington-Whiteley wrote to accompany the latter image.

A later photo series chronicled the star going on an “adventure” with her sister on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where they spent time overlooking the stunning cliffs and taking a ride via helicopter.

Statham, 51, and Huntington-Whiteley are careful not to show their son’s face on social media, but it’s clear their toddler has quite the personality.

Jack appeared to want to join in on the fun in August as his parents geared up to head out for a date night at the Los Angeles premiere of Statham’s shark-infested thriller The Meg, dressed in only a diaper, he ran into their shot and into his dad’s legs.

In the set of black-and-white pictures, the proud mom — who was dressed in a glamorous black Stella McCartney gown and 18-karat-gold David Webb diamond Plaza Earrings — looked on as her son cutely crashed into Statham and his sharply tailored outfit.

“Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned one of her photos with a red heart emoji, along with “Fam” for a follow-up post.