Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is 'Happy and Grateful' After Welcoming Second Baby

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is enjoying being a mom of two!

On Monday the 34-year-old model, who welcomed her second child, daughter Isabella James last month, answered fans' questions about her pregnancy and life with two children in her Instagram Stories.

When asked how she's "adjusting", Huntington-Whiteley said that her "heart is very full."

"Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes," she wrote on the snap that showed Isabella and 4-year-old son Jack Oscar, both of whom she shares with fiancé Jason Statham.

She later told another fan she is "feeling very well. Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family."

Opening up about her second pregnancy, the English beauty said that she "felt pretty rough" during the first trimester. "Not going to lie!"

Fortunately, things got better in the later months.

"Middle bit I felt much better and full of energy! Last bit really, really heavy and slow! Pregnancy is a wild ride," she wrote.

Huntington-Whiteley credited her team - from her trainer to her stylist - along with a few products that helped her cope.

"Chocolate, carbs, cuddles via @jasonstatham & son," the Rose Inc. founder wrote.

She took on one fan's request for a picture of her during her pregnancy and responded with a revealing snapshot. In the photo, Huntington-Whiteley is nearly nude, wearing only a white blouse around her shoulders. She uses one hand to cover her breast and the other to hold her bare baby bump.

In 2019, Huntington-Whiteley opened up to PEOPLE about her experience with being a mom.

"I think [Jack is] the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."

She continued and said she wanted her family to remain a top priority. "At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible."

On juggling work life and being a mom, she added that she "loves to work," however, struggled with finding a balance.