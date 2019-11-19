'Tis the Season! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts for New Moms

Jenni Kayne Suede Moccasin Clogs
The perfect at-home footwear for Christmas Day.
Buy It! Jenni Kayne Suede Moccasin Clogs ($345), jennikayne.com
Kai Rose Body Buffer
Exfoliating never smelled so delightful!
Buy It! Kai Rose Body Buffer ($40), kaifragrance.com
Konges Slojd Tableware Set
This brand is from Denmark and is my absolute favorite baby clothing and accessories line.
Buy It! Konges Slojd Tableware Set in Whale ($35), scandiborn.com
Roen Beauty Eye Shadow Palette
Every makeup lover needs this palette in their lives. For quick, effortless eyeshadow that will guarantee you endless compliments.
Buy It! Roen Beauty 75° Warm Eye Shadow Palette ($42), sephora.com
Rosie Lingerie from M&S
My lingerie and sleepwear pieces make the perfect gifts to give and receive. I love to gift my girlfriends a beautiful silk robe every holiday.
Buy It! Rosie Lingerie from M&S ($73.50 for set), marksandspencer.com
Little Dimsum Waterproof Bib
The magic bib that catches it all!
Buy It! Little Dimsum Long-Sleeved Waterproof Bib ($16.50), amazon.com
Hourglass Confession Lipstick
This lipstick just screams glamor and luxury from the stunning packaging to the incredible formulation. I adore the shade If Only.
Buy It! Hourglass Confession Lipstick ($36), sephora.com
Byredo Safran Scented Candle
Nothing about receiving this candle says boring!
Buy It! Byredo Safran Scented Candle ($85), net-a-porter.com
Pipette Baby Oil
I rub my son’s feet with this non-toxic and clean oil every night before bed. It’s our little nighttime ritual.
Buy It! Pipette Baby Oil ($10), amazon.com
WelleCo Aquatic Collagen Super Boosters
End and begin the year enriching your health and well-being with plant-based nutritional support by Elle Macpherson.
Buy It! WelleCo Aquatic Collagen Skin + Hair + Nails – Super Boosters ($55), welleco.com