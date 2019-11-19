'Tis the Season! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts for New Moms

As mom to 2-year-old son Jack Oscar, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is sharing some of her favorite products for mamas
By Anya Leon
November 19, 2019 03:50 PM

Jenni Kayne Suede Moccasin Clogs

The perfect at-home footwear for Christmas Day.

Buy It! Jenni Kayne Suede Moccasin Clogs ($345), jennikayne.com

Kai Rose Body Buffer

Exfoliating never smelled so delightful!

Buy It! Kai Rose Body Buffer ($40), kaifragrance.com

Konges Slojd Tableware Set

This brand is from Denmark and is my absolute favorite baby clothing and accessories line.

Buy It! Konges Slojd Tableware Set in Whale ($35), scandiborn.com

Roen Beauty Eye Shadow Palette

Every makeup lover needs this palette in their lives. For quick, effortless eyeshadow that will guarantee you endless compliments.

Buy It! Roen Beauty 75° Warm Eye Shadow Palette ($42), sephora.com

Rosie Lingerie from M&S

My lingerie and sleepwear pieces make the perfect gifts to give and receive. I love to gift my girlfriends a beautiful silk robe every holiday.

Buy It! Rosie Lingerie from M&S ($73.50 for set), marksandspencer.com

Little Dimsum Waterproof Bib

The magic bib that catches it all!

Buy It! Little Dimsum Long-Sleeved Waterproof Bib ($16.50), amazon.com

Hourglass Confession Lipstick

This lipstick just screams glamor and luxury from the stunning packaging to the incredible formulation. I adore the shade If Only.

Buy It! Hourglass Confession Lipstick ($36), sephora.com

Byredo Safran Scented Candle

Nothing about receiving this candle says boring!

Buy It! Byredo Safran Scented Candle ($85), net-a-porter.com

Pipette Baby Oil

I rub my son’s feet with this non-toxic and clean oil every night before bed. It’s our little nighttime ritual.

Buy It! Pipette Baby Oil ($10), amazon.com

WelleCo Aquatic Collagen Super Boosters

End and begin the year enriching your health and well-being with plant-based nutritional support by Elle Macpherson.

Buy It! WelleCo Aquatic Collagen Skin + Hair + Nails – Super Boosters ($55), welleco.com

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.