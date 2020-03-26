Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says It's a 'Challenge' to 'Entertain' Son During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image zoom Rosie Huntington-Whiteley David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

It’s a good thing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is already a creative person, because parenting during the coronavirus lockdown means she’s having to come up with new ideas constantly.

In a new interview for her site Rose Inc., the English model and actress reveals how she and fiancé Jason Statham are faring at home as they practice social distancing alongside their 2½-year-old son Jack Oscar.

“I’m at home in Los Angeles with Jason and our son, Jack,” says Huntington-Whiteley, 32. “I’m working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realize many people aren’t able to work remotely or have lost their jobs. It’s heartbreaking and my heart goes out to everyone impacted in these ways.”

When she’s not working, “I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say,” adds the mother of one, joking, “I’m also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it!”

“I also have a to-do list of things like reorganizing my pantry and hanging family photos in our hallway,” she says.

Huntington-Whiteley admits that her fitness routine at home has been “non-existent until the past day or so,” joking that she’s “sure” she’ll “come out of isolation a few pounds heavier” after having discovered recipes from Jamie Oliver‘s 5 Ingredients cookbook.

“Between trying to catch up on work and keeping our son on schedule, my usual workouts were pushed aside,” explains the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star. “Fortunately, I recently found a way to implement some exercise into my day by streaming workouts from the Body By Simone app, which I highly recommend.”

“I’ve also been thinking that maybe I’ll lead a family workout — Jack would work well as our kettlebell!” she adds.

At the end of the day, “I’m healthy and so are my loved ones, which is all I can ask for these days,” says Huntington-Whiteley. “I am grateful for everyone in the healthcare community for their tireless hours and hard work. It’s truly admirable and I am deeply appreciative of the fact that they are putting themselves at risk for the greater good.”

