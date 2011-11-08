BumpWatch: Roselyn Sánchez - Pretty In Pink

A pretty in pink Roselyn Sánchez hits the shops Monday in Van Nuys, Calif., visiting Babies R Us to pick up items for her baby girl, due in early January.

Her heart on her sleeve – er, bump.

The actress, 38, announced her pregnancy in August, saying, “We feel so blessed and excited. Thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. They mean the world to us.”