BumpWatch: Roselyn Sánchez - Pretty In Pink
A pretty in pink Roselyn Sánchez hits the shops Monday in Van Nuys, Calif., visiting Babies R Us to pick up items for her baby girl, due in early January.
Her heart on her sleeve – er, bump.
The actress, 38, announced her pregnancy in August, saying, “We feel so blessed and excited. Thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. They mean the world to us.”
The new addition will be the first child for Sánchez and husband Eric Winter.