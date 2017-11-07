Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter's son has arrived - and he was met with love and a lot of balloons and flowers, evidenced by his mama's Instagram account

Their little miracle has arrived!

Roselyn Sanchez has given birth to her second child with husband Eric Winter, she confirms to People en Español. Dylan Gabriel Winter was born on Friday, Nov. 3, rounding out the actors’ household alongside their daughter Sebella “Sebi” Rose, 5½.

“After many years of dreaming about you, you came into our lives in perfect condition! We are all so happy with your arrival,” the Without a Trace alum wrote via email, sharing photos exclusively with People en Español.

“Your sister Sebella Rose looks at you with indescribable tenderness,” she continued. “Thank you for choosing our family to start your life. We love you.”

Dylan’s middle name was in the bag early on, according to a post on Sanchez’s Instagram account. As she told PEOPLE in September of staying optimistic about getting pregnant, “I would go to church, I made a promise to archangel Gabriel … I would just try to fall into faith as much as I could.”

The couple announced on Instagram in June — on Father’s Day! — that they were going to be parents for a second time, with Winter, 41, sharing a photo of Sebella sitting in front of balloons spelling out “BABY.”

“What a blessed Fathers Day! @roselyn_sanchez had this photo done for me,” Winter captioned his post. “So excited to share the news! No better gift! #SebiandBaby”

In September, the Witches of East End actor and Sanchez, 44, opened up to PEOPLE about their struggle to conceive both their daughter and son, sharing that they underwent more than six rounds of in vitro fertilization total.

“I knew it was going to be my last attempt because [of] my age,” Sanchez said. “If it didn’t work, then it was over — we were going to have to consider either adoption or maybe just [Sebella was] going to be an only child.”

“I remember the last thing the doctor said to me [before the embryo transfer] was, ‘Remember, it’s going to be 5 to 15 percent [chance].’ I remember for a second looking at him and I said, ‘Yeah, he doesn’t know that I have God’s favor.’ ”

The wait was worth it, though. They now have a healthy baby boy — and Winter got to tell his wife she was pregnant, in the sweetest way.

“I ended up getting the call [saying] she was pregnant, so I brought her home a little card that was basically like, ‘You’re having a baby,’ ” the 41-year-old Days of Our Lives alum told PEOPLE in September.

“I gave it to her and I said, ‘Look, whatever was the result today, I just want you to open the card and appreciate it,’ ” added Winter. “Then she read it and she burst into tears and was screaming. She was so happy.”

Sanchez — who was the guest of honor at a baby shower in September — admitted to People Chica in late September that she and Winter were in a bit of a disagreement over what first name to give their son.

“I like unique names!” she said, adding that she favored the name Pablo and explaining of her husband’s choices, “He just wants [the name] to be Jack, Rick or David.”