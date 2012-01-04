Roselyn Sánchez, Eric Winter Welcome Daughter Sebella Rose

The couple welcomed their first child, a 6 lbs., 14 oz. daughter, at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“This joy is overwhelming. Thanks for all of the well wishes!”

The Without a Trace star, 38, revealed her pregnancy in August and celebrated her baby shower in November.



“I can’t wait to see Eric with a baby,” Sánchez, who wed The Mentalist actor, 35, in 2008, says. “I just know he’s going to be the best father ever.”