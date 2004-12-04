Roseanne star Sara Gilbert
Former Roseanne star Sara Gilbert and her lesbian lover Allison Adler are now the proud parents of a baby boy.
The brunette actress, younger sister of former Little House On The Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, welcomed the child into the world at the end of October after her girlfriend gave birth in Los Angeles, via a sperm donor.
A pal tells the National Enquirer, "The entire Gilbert family was thrilled with the news that Allie delivered a healthy baby boy – especially Sara’s sister Melissa, who is ecstatic over being an aunt.
"And Sara’s TV mom Roseanne was so happy she sent over a boatload of baby gifts.
"Sara was a nervous wreck waiting for the baby to be born, but now hat he is healthy and nestled in the nursery of her Hollywood Hills home, she’s finally calmed down.
"Sara and Allie have lived a low-key existence together in their Hollywood Hills home since 2002. And when Allie became pregnant earlier this year, they kept the situation under wraps. Now their key focus will be on their baby boy."