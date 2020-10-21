"I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!" first-time mom-to-be Rose Leslie told the New York Post

Pregnant Rose Leslie Says She's 'Thrilled to Be Expecting' First Child with Husband Kit Harington

Rose Leslie can't wait to become a mama!

The Death on the Nile actress recently gave a brief statement to the New York Post about her first child on the way with husband Kit Harington.

"I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!" said Leslie, 33.

The mom-to-be first debuted her baby bump last month, in an issue of U.K.'s Make Magazine.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

Leslie and Harington, 33, famously portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the Emmy-winning HBO series Game of Thrones and first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012.

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017, confirming the happy news the old-fashioned (and very British) way: through a classified advert in The Times. Leslie and Harington wed in her native Scotland the following summer.

These days, Leslie and Harington are spending quality time together in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia, England, which she jokingly called "the house that Jon Snow built."

"It's incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams," Leslie told Make Magazine.