Rose Leslie Is Pregnant! Actress and Husband Kit Harington Expecting Their First Child

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are parents-to-be!

The actress, 33, debuted her baby bump for the new issue of U.K.'s Make Magazine. She and Harington, 33, famously portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the Emmy-winning HBO series Game of Thrones and first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012.

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017, confirming the happy news the old-fashioned (and very British) way: through a classified advert in The Times. Less than two years later, they wed in Scotland in June 2019.

Speaking with Make Magazine, Leslie reflected on her GoT experience. “It was an incredible experience, and for me – as an actor – it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers,” the pregnant star said.

These days, Leslie and Harington are spending quality time together in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which she jokingly called “the house that Jon Snow built.”

“It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams,” Leslie told the publication.

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful,” the mom-to-be added.

Leslie and Harington are the latest GoT stars to share their pregnancy news.

In July, their former costar Sophie Turner welcomed her first child, daughter Willa, with husband Joe Jonas. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," reps for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE.