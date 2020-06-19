Rose Byrne Says Bridesmaids Costar Kristen Wiig Is 'Such a Nurturing Person' After Welcoming Twins

Rose Byrne couldn't be happier for her Bridesmaids costar, Kristen Wiig, after becoming a new mom of twins

Rose Byrne is congratulating her Bridesmaids costar, Kristen Wiig, on her two new additions!

Byrne, who costarred with Wiig on the 2011 film, told Entertainment Tonight she couldn't be happier for the comedian. Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year, PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday.

"It's such lovely news and she's just such a delightful person," Byrne said. "She's such a nurturing person, so it's wonderful news."

In August 2019, PEOPLE confirmed Wiig was engaged to Rothman after more than three years of dating.

In May, Wiig returned to Saturday Night Live as a host during the show’s Mother’s Day "At Home" episode in which she hinted at becoming a mother by thanking her mom, Laurie Johnston, for "preparing me to be a mom myself."

"This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms," Wiig said. "Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So I hope it’s okay, I would like to tell her I love her."

Wiig continued, "I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing to be a mom myself."

She added, "Things like breastfeeding,” before lifting up a plate of cooked chicken breasts, saying, “Babies love that chicken, she would always say that."

The couple was first spotted together in 2016, although they mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

At the time, in 2016, the two were seen showing off some PDA in Kauai, Hawaii, and a source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had been “dating for a few months.”