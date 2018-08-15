Rose Byrne is opening up about the dynamic between her two sons.

The Peter Rabbit actress — who welcomed her youngest son Rafael in November 2017 — revealed what her and partner Bobby Cannavale‘s life was like now that they have two children under the age of 3.

“It’s pretty hectic. It’s funny that the little guy is a lot more aggressive than the big guy,” Byrne said during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday. “[Rafael] just goes in for the tackle and loves to pin [Rocco] down.”

Byrne and Cannavale, also an actor, welcomed their 2-year-old son Rocco in February 2016. The two have been together since 2012.

Of the relationship between her two boys, the Bridesmaids actress revealed Rocco wasn’t too excited about having a brother.

“There was a bit of an adjustment at first,” Byrne said. “Rocco, he didn’t quite get having the brother and he would wake up in the morning and go, ‘No Rafa, no Rafa.'”

She added, “It’s quite a trauma on them, I think, the first few months. It toughens them up, right?”

Cannavale opened up about their home life with two children in December, just one month after Rafael was born.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Jeff Vespa/WireImage

RELATED: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Welcome a Son

“It’s going great. We’re a… little bit of lack of sleep in the house, but we’re doing well,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the time. He is also father to 23-year-old actor Jake Cannavale from a previous relationship.

He also revealed how the couple decided on their son’s name, saying, “I haven’t given one of my children a Latin name yet, so I wanted to honor my mom’s side of the family. And Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all of his matches, so we were like, ‘How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.’ And that was it.”