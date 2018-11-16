Rose Byrne Reveals She's 'Learning on the Job' How to Be a Mom: 'I'm Like, What Is Happening?'

Rose Byrne is the proud mom to sons Rafael, 1, and Rocco, 2½, with partner Bobby Cannavale, but she admits motherhood has been a big learning curve.

“Every day, every hour, I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ I am learning on the job. I have no business telling anyone what to do,” the Australian actress, 39, tells PEOPLE in an interview in this week’s issue, on newsstands now.

Byrne, who stars opposite Mark Wahlberg in the new comedy Instant Family, about a couple who adopts three children from foster care, says being a parent helps her play one onscreen.

“Being a mother changes everything,” she says. “I feel like it informs everything I do, particularly for a job like this.”

She adds another parenthood perk is being able to bond with other moms.

“What’s great is there is such a community — you can ask your mom, your neighbor or a friend. There is just a shorthand where you can just talk about [it and] it’s a real universal thing, which I love,” says Byrne.

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The busy mom is also looking forward to spending downtime with her family during the upcoming holidays.

“I’m such a Thanksgiving fan. I love a bit of turkey,” says Byrne. “It’s a new holiday for me! I’m still trying to figure out what it’s about — everyone gives me a different answer.”

