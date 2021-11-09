Rosario Dawson Reveals 18-Year-Old Daughter's Real Name After Years of People Calling Her Lola

"I was like, 'I'm not correcting it because I don't need everybody to know my kid's name,' " says Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson is setting the record straight on her daughter's name.

The Mandalorian actress, 42, says that after years of people incorrectly referring to her daughter as Lola, she had to correct others of her real moniker, Isabella.

"It's so interesting. When I adopted her, I didn't put her name out. It wasn't like I did a press release or anything, and I don't know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola and then everyone just kept running with it," Dawson says on Parents magazine's We Are Family podcast about her now-18-year-old.

"I was like, 'I'm not correcting it because I don't need everybody to know my kid's name,' " she continues. "Then as she got older, she was like, 'Mom, we go out places and people are like, "Lola, Lola," and I don't like this.' So I had to finally tell everyone. So her name is Isabella. It's not that far off."

Dawson adds that Isabella has gone by Bella but now prefers Isa.

Explaining the name's origin, the star says, "She's named after my grandmother, so my grandmother was Isabel. My mom's Isabel Celeste, I'm Rosario Isabel."

Dawson also opens up about Isabella's current relationship with her biological relatives, including her birth mother.

"We've had a chance to talk to her a couple times early on, but she kind of disappeared again," she shares. "We absolutely would love to be able to have that, especially because Isabella has siblings. ... That's part of our conversation regularly of, like, just being prepared. She feels like an only child, but technically, she's really not."

"She's got several siblings and just to really take this time to really work on herself and her own trauma and her challenges, because at some point those other family members are going to be there. And it's really important to be able to be open to that experience when it comes, but that's not your responsibility," she adds.