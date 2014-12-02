Rosario Dawson Welcomes a Daughter

The actress has welcomed a daughter through adoption, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

It’s definitely in her Top Five greatest moments: Rosario Dawson is a mom!

Dawson’s rep declined to comment. During an appearance on the Today show Wednesday, the actress demurred, saying, “I very rarely talk about tabloid speculation and this is not an exception. Mum’s the word.”

Dawson — who was adopted as a baby by her stepfather — has always been a strong supporter of adoption, telling Latina magazine in 2008 that she planned to eventually take the same path to parenthood.

“It struck me recently that one day I might be sitting around with my children, going, ‘Your grandmother was an amazing woman; I really wish you could’ve known her,'” Dawson, 35, said.

“That makes me sad because it would be a waste not to have these people know each other. Whatever time I have, I want it.”

The New York Post‘s Page Six was the first to report the news.