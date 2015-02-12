"I turn up [to meetings] and they're like, 'Oh, your baby's here.' I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah he is,' " she says

Rosamund Pike Had to Go 'Butt Naked' to Breastfeed at the BAFTAs

These days, Rosamund Pike really knows how to make an impression.

As mom to 10-week-old son Atom, the actress has had to balance breastfeeding her baby boy while still keeping up with her busy career — especially during awards season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am just taking him around with me,” Pike, 36, said during a Thursday visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It has a very interesting effect on people because they don’t expect it. I’m turning up to meetings because what do you do — you’re a mom and you got a baby who needs to eat.”

And the Gone Girl star — who’s up for Best Actress for her role in the film — says her adorable entourage doesn’t go unnoticed. “I turn up [to meetings] and they’re like, ‘Oh, your baby’s here,’ ” she jokes. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah he is.’ ”

Image zoom

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Pike — also mom to 2½-year-old son Solo — admits her nursing routine has made for an interesting award show schedule, turning her star status into a Hollywood outsider.

“I do the red carpet. I get there really early,” she says. “I’m the really uncool one who shows up very early for the carpet. First off, I’ve never been early for anything in my life!”

Although she’s managed to successfully breastfeed by setting up a discreet station backstage — complete with slippers, a robe and her pump — her streak of luck took a turn at Sunday’s BAFTA awards.

“I just roped up into the chairman of the Royal Opera House’s office and tried to put on the robe. I couldn’t do the buttons and whipped it off,” she recalls. “I was just sitting there, butt naked, with the double breast pump. If this guy had seen the kind of scene was as underhand as if we’d been taking drugs or something!”

While Pike is happy to talk about one of her most memorable breastfeeding moments, she isn’t quite ready to share snapshots of the event quite yet.

“One day, when I’m fearless and don’t care what anybody thinks, which I endeavor to do anyway, one day I’ll publish the photos because they are very funny,” she muses.

This embed is invalid