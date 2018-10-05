Rory Feek Reveals Late Wife Joey Distanced Herself from Their Daughter Before Her Death

Rory Feek can now add children’s book author to his résumé!

The country singer-songwriter appeared on the Rachael Ray Show Friday alongside his youngest child Indiana “Indy” Boon, 4½, to show off his new picture book, The Cow Said Neigh!: A Farm Story.

The little girl — whom Feek, 53, welcomed in February 2016 with late wife Joey Feek, who died in March 2016 after a battle with cancer — did the honors of bringing the mini tome out for everyone to see, eliciting a series of “Awww”s from the audience.

“You look beautiful today!” Ray told Indy, who wore a pretty pink dress with a white Peter Pan collar, her hair in pigtails. “I think it’s so important for every kid to know about the farm. I grew up in the country, too!”

“Do you like farms?” the host, 50, asked Indy, and the latter threw her a sweet smile.

Feek told Ray that the process of putting the book together with his daughter came over the course of the past year, explaining, “I love kids’ books. I read ’em to Indy all the time. So this idea kinda came to be and we got a chance to follow it all the way through and it’s been so fun.”

“I’ve really loved it,” said the musician and father of three. “I think it’s something I want to do a lot more of.”

“And what a special thing for the two of you to share together, that you wrote your own storybook together,” Ray praised.

“And she’s on the back,” the proud dad shared, flipping the book over to show off a sweet drawing of the father-daughter pair reading together.

“So is this gonna be one of many?” Ray asked her adorable guest. “Yeah. We better get back to work and help Dad write another one!”

“You wanna write some more books with me?” Feek asked Indy, who nodded her enthusiastic approval.

Before Indy joined them, Feek told Ray of late wife Joey, who died at age 40, that she was committed to a certain selfless act in relation to their daughter “in the last few months” before her death.

The Cow Said Neigh!: A Farm Story is available for purchase now on amazon.com.