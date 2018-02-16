DJ Khaled, Jodie Sweetin, Travis Barker and More Attend Rookie USA Fashion Show with Their Kids

Rookie USA Fashion Show host Fat Joe tells PEOPLE his daughter Azariah "loves" fashion and was "born for" it

These celebrity kids sure got style.

A bevy of famous faces turned up Thursday at the Rookie USA Fashion Show, held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, flanked by their adorable children — many of whom walked in the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among them? Host Fat Joe, a proud father of three whose daughter Azariah hit the runway for the evening’s style showcase. The show benefited the Asahd Khaled Initiative, a charity named for DJ Khaled‘s 15-month-old son dedicated to helping inner-city youth and underprivileged individuals.

“She’s born for this. She loves it,” the actor and rapper, 47, told PEOPLE of Azariah, saying that she’s “super into” fashion and revealing that his nephews and nieces were also participating in the show.

“I support whatever she wants,” he replies when asked whether he’d allow Azariah to model full time. “My daughter is my world, so whatever she wants to do, it’s all right with me.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Splash News

Fat Joe and family

Image zoom Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo and family

Image zoom Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jodie Sweetin with daughters Zoie (L) and Beatrix

Black Eyed Peas rapper Taboo was also in attendance with his wife Jaymie Dizon and children Journey Jameson, 6½, Jimmy Jalen, 8½, and Jett, 2 next week, who all participated in the show.

“We practiced walking the runway at home just to get ’em used to, ‘Hey, we’re going to be walking. Smile, wave, if you want to do the dab, whatever you feel at that moment,’ ” Taboo, 42, told PEOPLE. “When you stop and pose and show the outfit, do it.’ Just letting their personalities shine and supporting and nurturing what they want to do.”

Added Jodie Sweetin, who brought along daughters Beatrix Carlin, 7, and Zoie Laurelmae, 9½, “This one [Zoie] gives me fashion advice. No joke!”

“She comes out and I’m like, ‘That outfit is better than anything I would put together now, let alone at 9 almost 10 years old.’ It’s pretty awesome,” adds Sweetin, 36. “She wants to be a little fashion designer.”

Image zoom Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Travis Barker with kids Landon (L) and Alabama

Image zoom Credit: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled and son Asahd

Image zoom Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Jana Kramer and daughter Jolie

Khaled, 42, fiancé Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd walked down the runway together — with the father-son duo, of course, sporting matching red-and-black Jordan outfits.

Exes Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler sat together to watch daughter Alabama Luella, 12, and son Landon Asher, 14, take the stage, smiling while grabbing photos and videos on their phones.

“I can’t say I’ve ever been on a catwalk or walked like that before, so yeah, I just let them do their thing,” the 42-year-old Blink-182 drummer told PEOPLE with a laugh.

And have his kids shown an interest in fashion? Landon revealed to PEOPLE that he’s “really into” it, but Alabama said, “I like being comfortable.”

Image zoom Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter with daughter Sebella

Image zoom Credit: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray and family

Also in attendance at the event were Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez with daughter Sebella “Sebi” Rose, 6, Mario Lopez with son Dominic Luciano, 4, and daughter Gia Francesca, 7, and Khadijah Haqq McCray with sister Malika Haqq and the former’s children Celine Amelia, 4 this month, Christian Louis, 7, and Bobby Jr., 14 this month.

And little Jolie Rae — the 2-year-old daughter of Jana Kramer — walked the runway alongside her mama, who adorably carried the little girl down.