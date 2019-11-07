Ready for Christmas! Ronnie Wood Takes His Twin Daughters, 3, to Lights Display with Wife Sally

Image zoom Ronnie Wood and family Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ronnie Wood‘s family is already in the Christmas spirit!

The Rolling Stones musician brought his brood out to witness the Carnaby Christmas lights switch-on Thursday, attending the event on London’s Carnaby Street.

Wood, 72, posed for photos while holding one of his twin daughters (Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, 3), as wife Sally held the other little girl and the proud parents smiled for the camera.

Alice and Gracie were too adorable in their coordinating winter attire, which included leopard-print coats to combat the cool temperatures and matching hot-pink headphones.

Image zoom Ronnie Wood Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Wood and Sally tied the knot in a private London ceremony in December 2012, according to a report in the U.K.’s Sun, which also published photos of the bride and groom on their happy day.

In December 2015, a rep for the guitarist confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were expecting twins. Gracie and Alice are the first children for Woods’ theater-producer spouse.

The girls — whom Wood welcomed with Sally on May 30, 2016 — are the rocker’s fifth and sixth kids. He’s also dad to four adult children: Tyrone, Leah, Jamie and Jesse.

Image zoom Ronnie Wood and wife Sally with their daughters Ronnie Wood/Instagram

Sally left the band’s tour in February 2016 while her husband took the stage in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, returning home for fear of the Zika virus — prompting Wood’s big announcement that her babies on the way were girls.

“My wife @sallywood has not been ‘sent home’ from the @rollingstones tour!” Wood tweeted at the time. “Our twins come first and we decided the Zika virus & excessive flying was too dangerous for them.”

He continued, “Our baby GIRLS are growing beautifully. Thank you for the love!” alongside a hand-drawn photo of Sally and their then-daughters-to-be.