Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He Has Full Custody of Daughter Ariana, Says Dad Life Is 'Hard Work'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro made his first appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in over a year, sharing an update on his life today

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 01:40 PM
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Photo: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro popped into Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with a major update for fans.

Nearly two years after leaving the reality series to focus on his mental health, the 37-year-old returned for a surprise appearance on Thursday's episode, where he talked about how he is focused on 4-year-old daughter Ariana Sky.

"I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life," Ortiz-Magro said of his decision to walk away from the show during the March 23 episode. "I've decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It's a sneaker store called SneakerClinic."

Ortiz-Magro then revealed that he has full custody of his little girl — who turns 5 next month —which is "a lot of hard work."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Meet the Cast of Jersey Shore's Kids

"It's a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced," he explained. "She calms my world. I didn't have the perfect situation with her mother, but she's turned out perfect. She's so sweet and so polite."

While working on his sobriety and focusing on family, Ortiz-Magro is frank about the "bad situation" he was previously in.

"I almost lost everything I built. I almost lost my daughter," he said. "I was in treatment for eight or nine months, but it helped me grow and it made me a stronger person."

Ariana
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/ instagram

Ortiz-Magro shares his daughter with ex Jen Harley. In court filings obtained by the U.S. Sun, the former reality star has primary physical custody of Ariana, who lives with him during the school year.

"During the school year, the mother will have custody every second, third, fourth and fifth weekend from Friday at 6 pm until Sunday at 6 pm," the judge ruled, adding, "Parents have joint legal custody and in the event of a disagreement father shall have tiebreaker authority after making a good faith effort to meet and confer."

The former couple will exchange their daughter every two weeks over the summer, with both Ortiz-Magro and Harley agreeing to be sober during their respective time with their daughter.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Related Articles
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the brand Inna ELSIE new collection "Royaly" launch event; Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appears on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After Ex Sammi Giancola Teased Surprise Return
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Returning to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
Jenelle Evans and her kids
Jenelle Evans' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jenelle Evans Granted Full Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years of Grandmother Barbara Evans' Care
Jenelle Evans Granted Full Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years of Grandmother Barbara Evans' Care
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Reality TV Personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the brand Inna ELSIE new collection "Royaly" launch event at Basbussa on May 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After 1 Year of Sobriety
Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's Relationship Timeline
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro (L) and Fiancé Saffire Matos
'Jersey Shore' 's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Split, Source Says He's 'Taking It One Day at a Time'
The Zolciak-Biermann family is BACK for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Nicole Pantenburg (L) and Babyface attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg Finalize Divorce, Granted Joint Custody over Daughter
Meilani Matthews and Jenni "JWoww" Farley attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Meilani at 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season Premiere
Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, Sammi Giancola
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says She Was Blocked by 'Jersey Shore' 's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
jersey shore family vacation
'Jersey Shore' on Tour! MTV Stars Set Out on a Raunchy, Rowdy Road Trip in New Season of 'Family Vacation'
Sammi Giancola Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Justin May
'Jersey Shore' Alum Sammi Giancola Celebrates Her 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Justin May
Ant Anstead, Christina Hall
Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle and Will No Longer Go to Trial
Jersey Shore cast members in the press room at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.
'Jersey Shore' Stars Revolt Against MTV's Planned Reboot with a New Cast: 'We Gave Our All'