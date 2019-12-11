Ronda Rousey Says She Wants to 'Start Trying to Have a Baby' — but There's No 'Crazy Pressure'

Ronda Rousey is ready for baby, but she’s keeping an open mind about her journey to motherhood.

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE, the professional wrestler, 32, says she and husband Travis Browne “want to start trying to have a baby, but we don’t want to put any kind of crazy pressure on ourselves either.”

“It’s not like we’re taking ovulation tests and trying to hit the [fertile] days every month, but I’m also not traveling 200 days a year and taking sit-out Powerbombs every night,” says Rousey, who went on hiatus from the WWE earlier this year. “We want to be able to put it out there, in the universe, that we want to start having our family.”

“But we’re also trying not to stress out about it and really enjoy the last of the time that’s just to be me, [Travis] and the boys,” she adds of her husband and his two sons, Kaleo and Keawe. “And however much of this time that we get to have, once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.”

“So we’re really just trying to enjoy the hell out of the time that it’s just us and then we’re enjoying the hell out of the time when we start having babies and making this family even bigger,” Rousey says.

The star tells PEOPLE she was “not at all” anxious about sharing details on her road to motherhood during the recently wrapped ninth season of Total Divas, “because I feel like it’s the kind of thing that people don’t talk about.”

“That’s why I think so many women are blindsided and don’t know what it’s like when they get to that point in their lives, because it’s taboo and whispered about,” Rousey says.

The athlete tied the knot with fellow mixed martial artist Browne, 37, in Hawaii — Browne’s home state — in August 2017, after getting engaged the previous April.

Rousey made her WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, and was the Raw Women’s Champion. This April, she announced she’d be leaving the WWE to focus on starting a family with Browne.

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey told ESPN in January, ahead of her WWE departure. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant?”

She also tells PEOPLE now that she’s not closing the door on a return to the ring, saying, “I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it. To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium.”

“Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention,” Rousey adds. “I’m happy to give them that. But I’m trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half ass in both.”