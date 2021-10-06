Ronda Rousey Shows Off Postpartum Body 10 Days After Giving Birth

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne announced the birth of their first child, daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, on Sept. 27

Ronda Rousey is sharing intimate details of her postpartum recovery, just days after giving birth.

The pro wrestler, 34, shared two photos of her torso to Instagram Tuesday, posing in profile and head on. On Sept. 27, the athlete and her husband Travis Browne announced the birth of their first child, daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

In the caption of her latest post, Rousey spoke about how her mother Annmaria Demars went back to training after she had her older sister, "and won the judo US Open 6 weeks later."

"When she was pregnant with me she only gained 12 pounds - and I was an 8 lbs baby!" she wrote, sharing shots in a black bra. "I've decided to let her keep those records 😅"

Rousey also revealed that while her body "seems to be recovering faster than I hoped," she expected that returning to the gym after baby would be different – but she was up for the challenge.

"Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle - it's easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress," she said. "But if anything I'm looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more. This is an opportunity start over and mold my body into its next phase," she continued, adding the hashtags #BaddestMomOnThePlanet and #ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm.

As a parenthetical, the Olympian added, "(and yes that is a maternity bra and I did crop out the ice pack in my underwear🩲🧊)".

Last week, Rousey announced Pō's birth with a pair of sweet photos on Instagram, one showing the baby underneath her white t-shirt, with a hand resting against her chest. The other photo showed the infant's hand on top her father's tattooed arm.

Browne, 39, posted the same two photos to his own Instagram, captioning the gallery with, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

Over the weekend, Rousey posted another update to Instagram, sharing a video of her and her baby in a hospital bed. The new mom rubbed the newborn's back and smiled at the camera.

"I can't believe Pō is over a week old already 😩😭 she's so perfect I wish we could bottle up these times and revisit them forever 🥰❤️" she wrote in the caption.

Rousey and Browne announced in April that they were expecting, sharing a sweet YouTube video to break the big news.

"Can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off," she said with a laugh, debuting her baby bump alongside her husband. The footage also included a cute clip of the couple learning Rousey was pregnant.

In July, the star spoke about her pregnancy journey and her excitement to meet her daughter.