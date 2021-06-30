Ronda Rousey Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl with Husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are expecting their daughter in late September

Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne are having a baby girl!

The former UFC star, 34, and the WWE star, 38, announced the sex of their baby on Tuesday in an anime-style video posted to Rousey's YouTube page.

Unlike other elaborate sex reveals, one of which was famously to blame for the start of a deadly wildfire in California, Rousey and Browne didn't mess with any bells and whistles.

"We didn't want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze, or thousands even," Rousey explained in the clip. "Some people are idiots."

"We're keeping it simple, we're keeping it safe, we're keeping it Browsey Acres-style," she added, referring to the estate where she and her husband live.

Instead, Rousey and Browne went the animated route, showing a green-spotted egg hatching to reveal a sonogram photo.

"It's a girl," text underneath the picture of their baby read.

Rousey and Browne announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.

In a YouTube video, the UFC alum revealed she was four months pregnant.

"Can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off," Rousey said with a laugh while debuting her baby bump alongside her husband in the video, which also included sweet footage of the couple finding out about her pregnancy.

The couple — who married in Hawaii in August 2017 — wrote in the video description, "Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon, September 22!"

Browne has two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage.

In a Father's Day tribute, Rousey shared a video of the WWE star joking with one of his sons.

"Happy Fathers Day to the daddest dad on the planet❤️ the man who made me a mother and teaches me every day how to find yourself through putting family first instead losing yourself in your role," she captioned the clip. "You're such an example to us all of how to be a strong, soft, loving leader."