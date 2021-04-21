Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Travis Browne: 'Can't Hide It Anymore'

Ronda Rousey has babies on the brain!

The athlete, 34, revealed in a YouTube video Wednesday that she is four months pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Travis Browne. The former WWE Raw women's champion and Browne, who is also a mixed martial artist, got married in Hawaii in August 2017.

"Can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off," Rousey says with a laugh while debuting her baby bump alongside her husband in the video, which also includes sweet footage of the couple finding out about her pregnancy.

The video's description reads, "The question that has been asked for many moons has an answer: is Ronda Rousey pregnant? Well, Travis Browne and Ronda have an announcement to make... Because they just made a baby."

Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

"Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point," the mom-to-be says at the end of the video. "We're really excited for you all to meet [the baby] just like we are. ... Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon, September 22!"