Ronda Rousey Shares 'Proud' Breastfeeding Photo with Baby Daughter Pō: 'Nothing to Be Ashamed of'

New mom Ronda Rousey wants to normalize breastfeeding.

The 34-year-old athlete and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first baby together, daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō (aka Pō), last month, and on Instagram Sunday, Rousey shared a photo of herself nursing her newborn. Browne is also dad to sons Keawe and Kaleo. Rousey and Browne, who is also an MMA fighter, got married in Browne's native Hawaii in August 2017.

Rousey wrote that she is proud of her body.

"Our boys asked me the other day how I'm gunna feed Pō on the plane when we take her with us to Hawaii. And I was like 'uhhh, same way I always do' 🤷🏼‍♀️ Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren't sure if it was appropriate in public," she wrote.

"Motherhood's some badass, primal, beautiful s--- that shouldn't be hidden," Rousey continued. "It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out and now makes everything she needs to thrive 🤯 It's really nothing to be ashamed of, it's something to brag about🤰🏼👩🏼‍🍼 #normalizebreastfeeding #proudmama."

On Monday, Rousey shared a family photo smiling with her baby and husband, and explaining they had a difficult night.

"After Pō's roughest night since we brought her home (she was up feeding every hour all night) @travisbrownemma (aka best husband/dad ever 🥰😍) made use of our stored up milk stash so I could take a 5 hour afternoon nap," she shared. "I emerged a new woman ready to take on another sleepless night - Pō got to meet the animals and see her first @browseyacres sunset 🌅 #firstofmany."

In a July 24 Instagram post, Rousey got candid about her pregnancy journey and her excitement to meet her daughter.

"I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I've never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life," she wrote at the time. "I've never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe. There's no break, it's a grind, I'm just trying to get through one day at a time."