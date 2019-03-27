Baby Bliss! Romeo Santos Reveals He's Welcomed a Second Child

Romeo Santos has welcomed a second child!

The “Eres Mia” singer, 37, announced the big news on Instagram Tuesday.

“Mis Dos Nuevos Bebés Año (My two new babies this year),” Santos captioned the sweet black and white photo, which shows his newborn’s feet resting on top of his upcoming album Utopia.

” 🙏👶 #UT🌍 PIA2019,” Santos added.

The singer, who is known for keeping his personal life extremely private, didn’t share any other details — such as the baby’s name, birthday or sex.

According to Billboard, Santos’ new bundle of joy is a boy.

The New York-born artist is already a father to teenage son Alex Damian.

In 2013, Santos opened up about being a father during an interview with Telemundo. The singer admitted when he first had Alex, he wasn’t exactly excited and “ran like a coward.”

However, he now loves fatherhood. “I enjoy being with my son and I love him, but at the moment I was so young, and the only thing that I could think of was the music career.”

Santos released his third album Golden in 2017, which scored him a Billboard Latin Music Award for tropical album of the year.

In addition to his growing family and soon-to-be released music, Santos is the CEO of Roc Nation Latin, which was launched in 2016 by Roc Nation — founded by Jay-Z.

To date, he’s signed several Latin artists including Mozart la Para, Victoria “La Mala,” and Karen Rodriguez, among others.

The bachata superstar has also taken great pride in bringing English-language artists into the Latin market. He has featured numerous A-list celebs on his albums including Usher, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart.

“For me, it’s always an organic process. I don’t personally reach out to artists without the music being created first,” he previously told Chica “It was about the music. I create the music, and if this artist could complement this record, I reach out.”