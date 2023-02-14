Romeo Santos Reveals He Welcomed His Fourth Son During Summer Stadium Tour Announcement

Romeo Santos is officially a father of four.

While announcing his U.S. summer stadium tour on Tuesday, the "Solo Conmigo" singer, 41, revealed that he and his girlfriend have welcomed a baby boy, his "fourth prince," son Milano.

The tour comes in support of the bachata singer's album Formula Vol. 3, which he mentions was released on oldest son Alex's birthday on Sept. 1 of last year.

Discussing the importance of family for both his current album and the tour, narrating the video in Spanish, the singer says that while fans heard his sons — Solano and Valentino, who he shares with his current partner, and Alex, from a previous relationship — on the intro to his album, "I think that nobody noticed in the background the heartbeat of the newest member of the Santos dynasty."

"Introducing my fourth prince, Milano," he says as he leans over a crib, and the infant grabs his finger before the new father of four picks him up before the video comes to a close.

Last month, the singer released a sultry music video for the song "Solo Conmigo," in which he embraced his partner's pregnant belly, covered only by a sheer cloth, as he sang about their intimate and judgment-free connection and revealed their family was growing yet again.

The song, from Santos' 2022 album Formula, Vol. 3, includes lyrics that translate to: "I can't erase your history or who came before me. The saying goes that he who laughs last laughs best. Although some touched your body, only I reached the soul. You wasted feelings, nobody understood you, so many footprints on your bed. But I was the one who sealed your heart."

Romeo Santos. John Parra/Getty

In September, Santos opened up about his role as a father during a Q&A panel at Billboard's Latin Music Week.

"The kids always come first. I now bring food home every time I'm out, and I'm obsessed with my children," said Santos. While he noted that his children serve as a musical inspiration, he joked that he still has trouble with some aspects of parenting.

"I'm 41 years old, and I barely know how to wipe my own butt," he quipped.