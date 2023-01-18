Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Sultry Music Video with Pregnant Girlfriend

The bachata artist, who is known for keeping his personal life private, gave fans a glimpse of his pregnant girlfriend in his latest music video for "Solo Conmigo"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 08:54 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69ppp5Ipook&t=204s Romeo Santos - Solo Conmigo (Official Video) Romeo Santos 20.2M subscribers
Photo: SME

Romeo Santos is sharing a rare glimpse of his longtime partner — and their baby on the way!

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer released a sultry music video for the song "Solo Conmigo," in which he embraces his partner's pregnant belly, covered only by a sheer cloth, as he sings about their intimate and judgement-free connection.

The song, from Santos' 2022 album Formula, Vol. 3, includes lyrics that translate to: "I can't erase your history or who came before me. The saying goes that he who laughs last laughs best. Although some touched your body, only I reached the soul. You wasted feelings, nobody understood you, so many footprints on your bed. But I was the one who sealed your heart."

According to Billboard, the pregnancy announcement marks the couple's third child together and the fourth for Santos, who is a father to Alex Damian, Valentino, and Solano.

While the singer is known for keeping his personal life private, he shared an intimate look at the baby's ultrasound in the new music video, along with more sultry moments that include his head between his partner's legs and the two in bed in little clothing.

A representative for Santos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In September, Santos opened up about his role as a father during a Q&A panel at Billboard's Latin Music Week.

"The kids always come first. I now bring food home every time I'm out, and I'm obsessed with my children," said Santos. While he noted that his children serve as a musical inspiration, he joked that he still has trouble with some aspects of parenting.

"I'm 41 years old, and I barely know how to wipe my own butt," he quipped.

In 2013, he admitted in an interview with Telemundo that he wasn't exactly excited and "ran like a coward" when he first learned that he was going to be a father to his oldest child, Alex.

He explained: "I enjoy being with my son and I love him, but at the moment I was so young, and the only thing that I could think of was the music career."

Related Articles
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Has a Second Grandchild on the Way and Helped Announce the Baby's Sex: 'It's a Boy!'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Jhené Aiko and Namiko Love
Jhené Aiko's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818. ; Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Rihanna Shares First Look at Her Baby Son with A$AP Rocky in Sweet TikTok Video — Watch!
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend WME Sports cocktail party at Endeavor Lounge at Catch LA on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is J Balvin's Girlfriend? All About Valentina Ferrer
(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Relationship Timeline
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's Relationship Timeline
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy
All About Gloria and Emilio Estefan's 2 Kids
All About Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan's 2 Kids
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family
Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" at El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Harrison Ford's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Jack Nicholson attends the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Jack Nicholson's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Tarek at People's Choice Awards
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know