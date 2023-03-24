Romeo Miller and Fiancée Drew Sangster Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Winter: 'Heart Is So Full'

Romeo Miller has welcomed another baby girl after welcoming daughter River Rose in Feb. 2022

Published on March 24, 2023 11:12 AM
Romeo Miller Welcomes Second Baby, Daughter Winter Snoh, with Girlfriend Drew Sangster
Photo: Romeo Miller/Instagram (2)

Romeo Miller now has two little ones of his own!

The musician and actor — the 33-year-old son of hip hop icon Master P — has welcomed his second baby girl with fiancée Drew Sangster, he revealed in a recent Instagram post.

"My tribe is growing. I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter; WINTER SNOH MILLER!" he announced.

"My heart is so full knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow. I'm a papa of 2! I've accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3. #ThankYouGod #GirlDad #LovesOfMyLife #Happy 💕💕💕."

Baby Winter joins the couple's 13-month-old daughter, River Rose.

During the holidays, Miller reflected on the joys of being a dad on Christmas, which is also Sangster's birthday.

"River Rose Miller! You are all I've ever wanted for Christmas! My daughter changed my entire life and perspective on everything," he wrote.

"As a dad, I'm realizing the amount of work you put in will never matter if you aren't able to spend time; that's the true currency. Find that balance!"

Miller continued, "But thank you for my greatest gift ever @drewsangster and happy happy Born-day! Truly the best mom, you make parenting easy. But blessings , Happy Holidays, and Merry Christmas world. 🎄🤍🙏🏾 #Christmas #Happy #GirlDad."

