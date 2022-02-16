“Been waiting for this moment my entire life,” Romeo Miller wrote in a surprise announcement after welcoming his first baby

Romeo Miller Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Drew Sangster: 'Daddy Is All Smiles'

Surprise! Romeo Miller is a dad!

The musician and actor — son of hip hop icon Master P — welcomed his first baby, a daughter, with girlfriend Drew Sangster, he announced in a surprise reveal on Instagram Monday.

"It's been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey," Miller wrote alongside a 39-second video of him and Sangster with pink balloons. "Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward."

"My great granny always said if you live long enough, you'll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God's time, never yours," he added. "The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. 💕 I'm a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy."

Miller later gave his followers a first look at his daughter, sharing a photo from the hospital alongside a snap of himself as an infant.

"Meet Baby R! 🇯🇲🇩🇴🇺🇸 That's my lil twin!" the new dad wrote before adding in another post, "Daddy is all smiles. 💕"

The following day, Master P congratulated his son, sharing the same photo of the newborn.

"3 generations of Millers! Baby R aka '@romeomiller twin' Nothing but blessings #Godisgood #weallwegot#MillerGang," he wrote of his granddaughter.

The former Growing Up Hip Hop star also received a number of well wishes in the comments following the news.

Star actress Ryan Destiny wrote, "Omg congratulations Rome! Wishing nothing but health & happiness yayyyy."