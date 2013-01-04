Romeo Beckham's Playful Debut In Burberry Video

See some behind the scenes action of David and Victoria Beckham's son in his modeling debut.

Romeo Beckham is taking the modeling world by storm! In a recent promo video released by Burberry for their 2013 campaign, the 10-year-old — who was named the face of the brand’s children’s line in December — sports hunter green shades and a megawatt smile as he runs circles around his fellow fashion stars.

In the clip, David and Victoria‘s cute son swaps out his tailored suit for edgier threads including a sleek leather jacket and black denim duds. Later, he dons (and clowns around in!) a mini purple metallic trench to the delight of his costars.

After watching Romeo at work, it’s official — the little guy has some serious swagger. Our evidence? After popping his collar (taking after dad, maybe?), he breaks out into a runway-worthy walk.