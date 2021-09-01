David Beckham Shares Sweet Throwback Photo for Romeo's 19th Birthday: 'Keep Being You'

"We all love you so so much," mom Victoria Beckham wrote in a birthday tribute to son Romeo

Romeo Beckham is "almost" a man, dad David Beckham jokes in a sweet birthday tribute.

Marking his 19th birthday Wednesday, Romeo received messages from his family, including his parents. David, 46, shared a throwback photo of himself kissing Romeo as a child, writing in the caption, "Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful boy."

"Have the most amazing day we love you so much and are so proud of the man (almost) that you have become," the former soccer star added. "Keep being you and never change (apart from the team you support) Love you Ro Ro Love always Dad."

Mom Victoria Beckham shared a recent snapshot of Romeo, writing, "Happy birthday @romeobeckham! Can't believe you are 19 today!! 🥳🎉🎈💕 We all love you so so much xxxxxx I love you @davidbeckham x."

Romeo replied in the comment section with a series of heart emojis under both posts.

Victoria, 47, and David also share sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22, and Cruz, 16, plus 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

In a previous interview with The Father Hood, David opened up about becoming a dad "at a very young age."

"I think you mature quicker with kids. You have more important things in life to worry about than your everyday worries, and life becomes all about the kids," he said at the time. "I think that's what you learn as a father - you become less important and it's all about your children."

Also in the interview, David went on to share how his own dad, Ted, inspires him in his parenting.