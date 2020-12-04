Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Welcomes Daughter Mint: 'We Are So in Love'

Romee Strijd's baby girl is the first child for the Victoria's Secret Angel and longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen

Romee Strijd's little angel has landed!

The Dutch model, 25, has given birth to daughter Mint, her first child with longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen, she revealed on Instagram Friday morning.

Strijid shared the happy news alongside a serene photo of herself breastfeeding the newborn while looking down at her lovingly.

"Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms 💕," the new mom captioned her intimate snapshot. "We are so in love with you!!"

Strijd announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend of 10 years van Leeuwen in May, revealing the news on both social media and in an emotional YouTube video. In the sweet photo, she grinned and placed a hand on her baby bump, while her beau leaned in from behind with his hands on her hips, looking blissful.

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY 💗," the Victoria's Secret Angel began her caption, before going on to explain that she was "diagnosed with [polycystic ovary syndrome]" two years ago "after not getting [her] period for 7 years."

"I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream," she said. "I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way."

"I'm so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE'RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤," Strijd added. "To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts get to you to much 😚."

Strijid revealed the sex of her first child on the way on Father's Day the following month, via a photo and video of the big moment she shared to her Instagram feed and YouTube channel.

After their gathered guests counted down from five, the model's boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen held up a canister that emitted a giant cloud of pink smoke. The couple then went on to share a smooch as their guests cheered.

"We can't wait to meet our little girl 💗," Strijd captioned the post.