Pregnant Romee Strijd Reveals Sex of Second Baby on the Way with Fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen

It'll be another girl for Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen!

The couple, who is expecting their second baby together, revealed Monday that they will be adding another daughter to their family.

The Dutch model, 26, and van Leeuwen announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post, sharing snaps from a "gender reveal" they did with help from their 18-month-old daughter, Mint.

The first photo shows the couple with their daughter as van Leeuwen helps Mint get ready to release a confetti popper. In the second picture, a cloud of pink and glitter shoots into the air to reveal the sex of their baby on the way.

"Boy or Girl? Swipe to see 🥺🥺🤍🤍," the couple captioned the post.

Last month, the model shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, posting a beautiful portrait of her with van Leeuwen and their daughter.

In the photo, the trio is dressed in white, with little Mint leaning over from her father's arms toward her mother's belly.

"Soon we will be a family of 4, can't wait," the former Victoria's Secret model wrote in the caption.

She also shared an Instagram Story showing side-by-side visuals of her baby announcement with daughter Mint from 2020 alongside her post from that week.

In January, Strijd shared over social media that she and van Leeuwen got engaged after 12 years of dating. She celebrated the occasion by sharing some of their special moments in a series of sentimental Instagram photos.

"I said YES 💍❤️," Strijd captioned the pictures. The Swiss Alps served as a stunning backdrop for the beautiful moment.

The pair welcomed daughter Mint in December 2020, with Strijid sharing the happy news alongside a serene photo of herself breastfeeding the newborn while looking down at her lovingly.