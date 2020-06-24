Pregnant Romee Strijd Reveals She's Expecting a Daughter: 'Can't Wait to Meet Our Little Girl'

Model Romee Strijd announced last month that she’s expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen after a struggle with PCOS

There's a daughter on the way for Romee Strijd!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After their gathered guests counted down from five, Strijd's boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen held up a canister that emitted a giant cloud of pink smoke. The couple then went on to share a smooch as their guests cheered.

"We can't wait to meet our little girl 💗," Strijd captioned the post.

The dad-to-be commented with two red heart emojis, while fellow models left their well wishes — like Georgina Rodríguez, who dropped four heart-eye emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Romee Strijd Romee Strijd/Instagram

Strijd announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend of 10 years van Leeuwen late last month, revealing the news on both social media and in an emotional YouTube video. In the sweet photo, the model grinned and placed a hand on her baby bump, while her beau leaned in from behind with his hands on her hips, looking blissful.

"WE’RE HAVING A BABY 💗," the mom-to-be began her caption, before going on to explain that she was "diagnosed with [polycystic ovary syndrome]" two years ago "after not getting [her] period for 7 years."

"I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream," she said. "I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way."

"I'm so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE'RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤," Strijd added. "To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts get to you to much 😚."

Image zoom Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen Romee Strijd/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Hannah Jeter Didn't Know She Was Pregnant While Shooting #SISwim!

Strijid gave her fans a pregnancy update earlier this month, sharing that her soon-to-be child has grown to the size of an avocado. "You're the size of my favorite fruit now 🥰," she said.

The Dutch model also gave viewers a look back at her nine-week ultrasound appointment, which she noted was recorded before her pregnancy announcement. "I'm a little bit nervous but very excited to go," she said, revealing that van Leeuwen wasn't allowed to go into the appointment with her due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm actually a little sad about it; I know there's nothing I can do about it, but I wish we could go together," she said, adding that van Leeuwen was going to wait outside and be FaceTimed in.