Romee Strijd and Fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen Welcome Second Baby, Daughter June — See Photos!

Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen are officially parents to two little girls!

The Dutch model, 27, and her fiancè welcomed their second baby together, daughter June van Leeuwen, on Friday, Nov. 11, she confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

"June van Leeuwen 11-11-'22 🤍," Strijd captioned the carousel of photos, which show June getting a kiss on the head from big sister Mint, 23 months, and spending quality time together.

The photos also include a black-and-white image of Strijd and van Leeuwen at the hospital, where she holds June as he leans in and kisses her head.

A family photo shows baby June lying down as dad watches her from a chair nearby and Strijd, facing away from the camera, holds Mint. The family's Christmas tree peeks out of the corner, and a balloon arrangement spelling out the newborn's name also appears in the background.

In May, the model shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, posting a beautiful portrait of her with van Leeuwen and daughter Mint.

In the photo, the trio is dressed in white, with little Mint leaning over from her father's arms toward her mother's belly.

Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen. Romee Strijd/ Instagram

"Soon we will be a family of 4, can't wait," the former Victoria's Secret model wrote in the caption.

She also shared an Instagram Story showing side-by-side visuals of her baby announcement with daughter Mint from 2020 alongside her post from that week.

In January, Strijd revealed that she and van Leeuwen got engaged after 12 years of dating.

Romee Strijd/Instagram

In the photos, van Leeuwen is seen on one knee holding out the ring while Strijd, sporting a fitted white snow outfit complete with a black stripe down the side, smiles in sweet surprise in one snap. The Switzerland mountains serve as a stunning backdrop for the beautiful moment.

"I said YES 💍❤️," Strijd captioned the pictures.

The carousel also featured a photo of a delicious mountainside meal and an adorable picture of the fiancés beaming at one another, wrapping with a snap of them kissing.