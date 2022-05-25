Romee Strijd Expecting Second Baby with Husband Laurens van Leeuwen: 'Can't Wait'

The Dutch model is already mom to daughter Mint, 17 months

Romee Strijd is expecting again!

The Dutch model, 26, shared the happy baby news to her Instagram Wednesday, posting a beautiful portrait of her with husband Laurens van Leeuwen and their 17-month-old daughter, Mint.

In the photo, the trio is dressed in white, with little Mint leaning from her father's arms toward her mother's belly.

"Soon we will be a family of 4, can't wait," the former Victoria's Secret model wrote in the caption.

She also shared an Instagram Story showing side-by-side visuals of her baby announcement with daughter Mint from 2020 alongside the one from this week.

The happy news comes after a similarly joyous announcement from Strijd and clothing line founder van Leeuwen, 31, earlier this year.

In January, she shared over social media that the pair are engaged after 12 years of dating.

Strijd celebrated the occasion by sharing some of their special moments in a series of sentimental Instagram photos.

In the photos, van Leeuwen is seen on one knee holding out the ring while Strijd, sporting a fitted white snow outfit with a black stripe down the side, smiles in sweet surprise.

"I said YES 💍❤️," Strijd captioned the pictures. The Swiss Alps served as a stunning backdrop for the beautiful moment.

The carousel also featured a photo of a delicious mountainside meal and an adorable picture of the couple beaming at one another, wrapping with a snap of them kissing.

Strijd's round brilliant cut diamond, designed by Ring Concierge Fine Jewelry, was on full display in another snap. As shared with PEOPLE, it's set in a two-tone "Whisper Thin Trio" that showcases three pavé diamonds on either side of the center stone.

The pair welcomed daughter Mint in December 2020, with Strijid sharing the happy news alongside a serene photo of herself breastfeeding the newborn while looking down at her lovingly.