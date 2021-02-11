"I've never been responsible for anything quite as delicate and precious," the A Million Little Things star said

Romany Malco Opens Up About Becoming First-Time Dad at 52 After Welcoming Son Brave

Romany Malco is one proud dad!

On Monday, the 52-year-old actor revealed in a lengthy and candid Instagram post that he welcomed his first child last month, son Brave.

Sharing a photograph of himself with his newborn resting on his chest, Malco explained that the reason he has been absent from social media recently was due to the arrival of his son.

"Not that anyone asked but in this pic I'm holding THEE main reason for my lack of activity on social media," he said. "With everything going on in the USA I wasn't sure if sharing this young man via social media was the right thing to do. But then I figured there are some people who are genuinely interested in my take on the experience of becoming a biological father. So here goes."

Revealing that his son was born on Jan. 22, Malco noted that he "felt a deeper love for my life partner," after their son's arrival.

"She loves it when I call her my queen 👑. I find it more amusing to call her my baby momma. 😂," he joked. "But the love I feel for her now is heightened, something new that I can't yet describe."

"My appreciation for my mother is also heightened," the Weeds and A Million Little Things star added. "I had to call and thank her for carrying me 9 months, having me and caring for me as a newborn."

Noting that Brave is his "first biological child," Malco then said, "I'm 52 years old and I've never been responsible for anything quite as delicate and precious."

"Based on my upbringing and psychological disposition, waiting to have a child later in life feels right," he continued. "I'm already a stepdad of two. Our 11 year old and 17 year old have done an incredible job of preparing me for this moment."

"They have taught me unconditional love and they've rallied for Brave in unexpected ways," Malco added. "Now, seeing my genes expressed in this little man is fascinating to observe."

Closing out his caption, Malco noted, "I ain't worried about money. I feel no pressure to change. I'm only concerned with consistently being present, responsible, nurturing, receptive, patient observant, supportive, honest and loving towards my family and the world."

"Same as always and hopefully improving with time," he added, before including a quote from the fictional character he plays in Tijuana Jackson: "Kids don't live how you tell them to live. They live how you show them to live."

In the comments section of his post, a slew of the actor's famous friends also offered congratulatory remarks.