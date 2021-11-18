Roman Reigns Blasts Christmas Music to Embarrass His 13-Year-Old Daughter at School Drop Off

Roman Reigns also confirms the birth of his second set of twins, who he says are now "about a year and a half"

Roman Reigns is making sure his daughter is in the holiday spirit — even if she's not ready for it.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 36-year-old shared rare insight into his life as a father, including the hilarious way he likes to embarrass his 13-year-old daughter when dropping her off at school.

"She's about to turn 14, she's the handful right now," he says of his daughter Joelle, whom he shares with wife Galina Becker. "She was explaining to me that right now the whole Christmas music before Thanksgiving is a big thing, they're trying to cancel this whole situation and Mariah Carey, and that's just crazy to me."

"So we're pulling up and I'm dropping her off at school, it's like a little circle you have to drop them off at, and as soon as we pull up to the circle I just crank 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' " he shares, as Fallon breaks out into song. "And I turn it down to tell her I love her and goodbye and as soon as she opens the door I just crank it up. She melts."

Even better, the WWE star says "there's like five of her friends turning the corner, going to class and witnessing this whole situation."

Just when his daughter thinks she's in the clear, Reigns (whose real name is Joe Anoa'i) says his daughter "closes the door as fast as she can" until she realizes "she has a project in the backseat" and he turns up the music for a second time.

"I just love that," Fallon says with a laugh.

Also during the interview, the athlete confirms the birth of his second set of twins, who he says are now "about a year and a half." Reigns and his wife, who tied the knot in December 2014, are also parents to another set of 5-year-old twin boys.