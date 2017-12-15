Rodney and Rose Falcon Atkins' new baby boy arrived four months after the new mom shared she had previously suffered a pregnancy loss

Their rainbow baby has arrived!

Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose Falcon Atkins have welcomed their first child together: a son named Ryder Falcon Atkins, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 2:02 p.m.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Falcon is Rose’s maiden name, and I really wanted to honor her dad and her 96-year-old grandpa,” Rodney, 48, tells PEOPLE. “I always loved the name Ry, and Rose came up with Ryder — Ryder Falcon!”

Although Ryder — who measured 20 inches long and weighed 8 lbs., 13 oz., at birth — is the first child for singer-songwriter Rose, country musician Rodney has a 16-year-old son named Elijah, from a previous marriage.

“He is by far the most precious early Christmas present ever for me, Rose and big brother Eli,” adds Rodney of the family’s new addition.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy the Atkins family

Rodney and Rose tied the knot on Nov. 10, 2013, during a beach ceremony in Captiva Island, Florida, where Rodney’s son Elijah served as best man. The intimate event included only 20 guests, and was officiated by Charles Hutchins, the founder of the children’s home where the groom spent his infancy before being adopted.

The country star and his wife, 31, shared the news they were expecting their first child together on July 4, with a sweet Instagram photo announcing the new baby would arrive in December.

In August, Rose shared a baby-bump mirror selfie to Instagram, captioning it “Bump! #23weekspregnant #rainbowbaby 🌈,” and confirming in the comments that she had lost a baby previously.

FROM PEN: Figure Skating Star Nancy Kerrigan Opens Up About Her 6 Miscarriages



In September, the couple revealed exclusively to Entertainment Tonight that they were expecting a baby boy, sharing both his name and a gender reveal featuring the mom-to-be shooting a BB gun at a black balloon to reveal a cloud of blue inside.

“I told her that I always liked the name Ry and she immediately said, ‘How about Ryder and you can call him Ry for short?’ ” Rodney recalled. “Before the name came along, we went through a million, but the second she said Ryder Falcon and got the thumbs up from Eli, Ry’s big brother, we agreed that was it.”

“We are way excited and surprised to be having a baby boy,” added the “Take a Back Road” singer, “especially since we, and everyone else [we know], were really convinced we were having a girl!”