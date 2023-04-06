Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Smiles with Sons and Lets Aiden Give Her a 'Tattoo': Photo

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's boys look all grown up in a new photo with their mom

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 6, 2023 01:06 PM
Penny Lancaster Instagram
Penny Lancaster. Photo: Penny Lancaster Instagram

Rod Stewart's sons are getting in quality time with their mom.

On Wednesday, the legendary singer's wife, Penny Lancaster, 52, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with sons Aiden Patrick, 12, and Alastair Wallace, 17, as they spent time together in New Zealand.

"My boys," she captioned the shot.

In her Instagram Story later, she shared a pen drawing of a flower on her ankle, done by her 12-year-old, which she joked was a "tattoo."

In addition to the couple's two sons, Stewart is also dad to adult children Renee, 30, Ruby, 35, Sean, 42, and Kimberly, 43.

Stewart, 78, first became a grandfather in 2011, when Kimberly and actor Benicio Del Toro had their daughter, Delilah, now 11. He learned he was expecting his second grandchild from daughter Ruby over the holidays.

Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Poses with Their Sons and Lets Aiden, 12, 'Tattoo' Her
Penny Lancaster. Penny Lancaster Instagram

In a rare family photo Stewart shared to his Instagram Story on Dec. 28, the rockers posed with Penny and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree.

Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with his blended family. Not pictured in the photo were Stewart's daughter Sarah, 58, whom he and ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey placed for adoption as teens, and son Liam with ex-wife Hunter, whom he was married to from 1990 to 2006.

