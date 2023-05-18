Rod Stewart's Granddaughter Delilah, 11, Holds New Baby Cousin Louie in Sweet Photo by Mom Kimberly

Rod Stewart's granddaughter Delilah, 11, holds her new baby cousin Louie in an adorable photo

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 18, 2023 01:55 PM
Rod Stewart poses for photos during a visit to Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Bauer Media); Kimberly Stewart https://www.instagram.com/stories/thekimberlystewart/3105093596314805939/
Photo: John Phillips/Getty; Kimberly Stewart/Instagram

Rod Stewart's granddaughter Delilah is bonding with her newest cousin.

On Wednesday, Stewart's daughter Kimberly, 43, took to her Instagram story to share a sweet new photo of daughter Delilah, 11, and her cousin Louie, almost one week old.

Wearing a blue hoodie, Delilah holds her cousin close, who matches in a blue onesie. "Little Louis @nicoleartukovich @discowstew94 ❤️️," Kimberly wrote across the image.

Kimberly shares daughter Delilah with ex Benicio del Toro.

Kimberly Stewart https://www.instagram.com/stories/thekimberlystewart/3105093596314805939/
Kimberly Stewart/Instagram

On May 12, Stewart's son Liam, 28, welcomed son Louie with his girlfriend, Nicole. Liam posted a sweet photo of his new son on his Instagram, captioning it, "Welcome lad 💚 you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

"Congratulations ❤️️ that's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug 🤗," Liam's stepmom and Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster commented on the photo.

Stewart recently posted on his own Instagram story, sharing a few sweet snaps of Louie and Otis, daughter Ruby's new son. In a sweet collage picture, Stewart held his new grandbabies. "Happy grandad," he captioned the post.

Rod Stewart Grandkids
Rod Stewart/Instagram

Ruby, 35, also posted a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday with the British rocker. In one, the singer lay across his wife Penny Lancaster, 52, as she took a picture of Ruby's new baby Otis. "Casual baby photoshoot," she wrote across the image.

Stewart shares daughter Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and shares son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

Related Articles
Rod Stewart Grandkids
Rod Stewart Shares Sweet First Photos with His Two New Grandkids: 'Happy Grandad'
Ruby Stewart
Ruby Stewart and Fiancé Jake Kalic Welcome Baby Boy: 'Unlike Any Other Love'
Kimberly Stewart Shares the Detailed Diorama Daughter Delilah Made with Grandad Rod Stewart's Help
Rod Stewart Helps Granddaughter with School Project as She Proudly Shows Off Final Product
Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Poses with Their Sons and Lets Aiden, 12, 'Tattoo' Her
Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Smiles with Sons and Lets Aiden Give Her a 'Tattoo': Photo
Rod Stewart Poses Celebrates Daughter Ruby's Baby Boy at Baby Shower with Family:
Rod Stewart Celebrates Pregnant Daughter Ruby at Baby Shower with Family: Photo
Rod Stewart's Son Shares Throwback of Singer and Sons Aiden and Alastair Cheering on Celtic Football Club;
Rod Stewart Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Alastair and Aiden Cheering on Celtic Football Team
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (L) and his family
Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know
Breanna Stewart Makes Pregnancy Announcement Alongside Wife Martha and Daughter Ruby
Breanna Stewart Announces Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Is Pregnant: See the Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Kimberly Stewart Shares Candid Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Taking in a View
Kimberly Stewart Shares Candid Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Enjoying a Scenic View
Kimberly Stewart, Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter — and Grandpa Rod Stewart!
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Eight Children in Family Holiday Photo
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Has a Second Grandchild on the Way and Helped Announce the Baby's Sex: 'It's a Boy!'
Ruby Stewart of The Sisterhood Band attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards
Rod Stewart's Daughter Ruby Stewart Engaged to Jake Kalic: 'My Home Is Wherever You Are'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna
Rod Stewart in the stands with son Aiden during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round second leg match at Celtic Park, Glasgow.
Rod Stewart's Son, 11, Rushed to Hospital After Turning 'Blue' and 'Unconscious' at Soccer Match
Sean Stewart wedding
Rod Stewart's Son Sean Stewart Marries Jody Weintraub in Las Vegas: Source