Rod Stewart's Granddaughter Delilah, 11, Holds New Baby Cousin Louie in Sweet Photo by Mom Kimberly
by Hannah Sacks
Published on May 18, 2023 01:55 PM

Photo: John Phillips/Getty; Kimberly Stewart/Instagram

Rod Stewart's granddaughter Delilah is bonding with her newest cousin.

On Wednesday, Stewart's daughter Kimberly, 43, took to her Instagram story to share a sweet new photo of daughter Delilah, 11, and her cousin Louie, almost one week old.

Wearing a blue hoodie, Delilah holds her cousin close, who matches in a blue onesie.

"Little Louis @nicoleartukovich @discowstew94 ❤️️," Kimberly wrote across the image.

Kimberly shares daughter Delilah with ex Benicio del Toro.

Kimberly Stewart/Instagram

On May 12, Stewart's son Liam, 28, welcomed son Louie with his girlfriend, Nicole.

Liam posted a sweet photo of his new son on his Instagram, captioning it, "Welcome lad 💚 you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

"Congratulations ❤️️ that's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug 🤗," Liam's stepmom and Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster commented on the photo.

Stewart recently posted on his own Instagram story, sharing a few sweet snaps of Louie and Otis, daughter Ruby's new son.

In a sweet collage picture, Stewart held his new grandbabies.

"Happy grandad," he captioned the post.

Rod Stewart/Instagram

Ruby, 35, also posted a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday with the British rocker.

In one, the singer lay across his wife Penny Lancaster, 52, as she took a picture of Ruby's new baby Otis.

"Casual baby photoshoot," she wrote across the image.

Stewart shares daughter Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and shares son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.