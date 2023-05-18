Rod Stewart's Granddaughter Delilah, 11, Holds New Baby Cousin Louie in Sweet Photo by Mom Kimberly

Rod Stewart's granddaughter Delilah is bonding with her newest cousin.

On Wednesday, Stewart's daughter Kimberly, 43, took to her Instagram story to share a sweet new photo of daughter Delilah, 11, and her cousin Louie, almost one week old.

Wearing a blue hoodie, Delilah holds her cousin close, who matches in a blue onesie. "Little Louis @nicoleartukovich @discowstew94 ❤️️," Kimberly wrote across the image.

Kimberly shares daughter Delilah with ex Benicio del Toro.

On May 12, Stewart's son Liam, 28, welcomed son Louie with his girlfriend, Nicole. Liam posted a sweet photo of his new son on his Instagram, captioning it, "Welcome lad 💚 you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

"Congratulations ❤️️ that's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug 🤗," Liam's stepmom and Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster commented on the photo.

Stewart recently posted on his own Instagram story, sharing a few sweet snaps of Louie and Otis, daughter Ruby's new son. In a sweet collage picture, Stewart held his new grandbabies. "Happy grandad," he captioned the post.

Ruby, 35, also posted a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday with the British rocker. In one, the singer lay across his wife Penny Lancaster, 52, as she took a picture of Ruby's new baby Otis. "Casual baby photoshoot," she wrote across the image.

Stewart shares daughter Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and shares son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.