Rod Stewart Welcomes Son Aiden
He and his wife, Penny Lancaster Stewart, welcomed their second son together, Aiden, on Wednesday, Feb. 16. He weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz.
Rod Stewart is singing one happy tune.
“Mother and baby are healthy and blissfully happy,” a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.
The new arrival also came just in time for Lancaster’s birthday — she turns 40 in March.
Aiden is the eighth child for Stewart, 66, and the couple’s second together — their elder son Alastair Wallace is 5.
“We were thrilled and delighted to be able to tell Alastair that he was going to be a big brother,” the Stewarts said in August.
— Rennie Dyball and Anne Marie Cruz