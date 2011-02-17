Rod Stewart Welcomes Son Aiden

He and his wife, Penny Lancaster Stewart, welcomed their second son together, Aiden, on Wednesday, Feb. 16. He weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz.

Rod Stewart is singing one happy tune.

He and his wife, Penny Lancaster Stewart, welcomed their second son together, Aiden, on Wednesday, Feb. 16. He weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz.

“Mother and baby are healthy and blissfully happy,” a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.

The new arrival also came just in time for Lancaster’s birthday — she turns 40 in March.

Aiden is the eighth child for Stewart, 66, and the couple’s second together — their elder son Alastair Wallace is 5.



“We were thrilled and delighted to be able to tell Alastair that he was going to be a big brother,” the Stewarts said in August.