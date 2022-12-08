Rod Stewart's Son, 11, Rushed to Hospital After Turning 'Blue' and 'Unconscious' at Soccer Match

The musician noted that his son had a "panic attack" which he initially thought was a "heart attack"

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 03:21 PM
Rod Stewart in the stands with son Aiden during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round second leg match at Celtic Park, Glasgow.
Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

Rod Stewart is opening up about a recent health scare with his 11-year-old son.

The musician's youngest child Aiden was rushed to the hospital after "going blue and unconscious" while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team, the father of eight told FourFourTwo.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Stewart said. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."

"The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad," he added.

Stewart, 77, did not share when the incident occurred but noted that there was another medical scare at the game.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Another boy fell backwards and banged his head — he's still not back. In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called," he said.

Stewart shares two sons, Alastair and Aiden, now 17 and 11 respectively, with wife Penny Lancaster, whom he wed in 2007. Additionally, Stewart has daughter Sarah, 59, whom he and ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey placed for adoption as teens; son Sean, 42, and daughter Kimberly, 43, with ex-wife Alana Stewart; daughter Ruby, 35, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; and daughter Renee, 30, and Liam, 28, with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

In 2021, the "One More Time" artist chatted with PEOPLE about how he's learned to adapt his method of parenting to fit each child.

penny lancaster and rod stewart
Rod Stewart, his wife Penny Lancaster and his kids. Penny Lancaster/Instagram

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," explained Stewart. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

The singer shared, "For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the internet. I know everything.' "

The musician added, "All the [older] kids went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs — except for Liam; I don't think he ever did — but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top."

Related Articles
Rod Stewart Fixes Potholes to Protect His Ferrari
Watch Rod Stewart Take Matters Into His Own Hands and Fix Potholes to Protect His Ferrari
Penny Lancaster Instagram
Rod Stewart Poses for Christmas Photo with Wife Penny Lancaster and Four of His Kids
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart on Being 'Several Different Fathers' to 8 Kids: 'Treat All of Them as Individuals'
Rod Stewart children
Rod Stewart Shares His 15-Year-old Son's Response to Sex Lesson: 'Dad, I've Got the Internet'
penny lancaster and rod stewart
Rod Stewart Says 'Intimacy' Has Been Key in His 14-Year Marriage to Penny Lancaster
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Scottie Pippen with The 2006 NBA Finals Trophy during NBA Legends Scottie Pippen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier Announce 2006 Finals Trophy Tour at NBA Store in New York City, New York, United States
Scottie Pippen's Children: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Name He and Wife Brittany Almost Chose for Their Baby Boy
kat Massey, Pearl Young, Aaron Salter, Jr victims of the Buffalo mass shooting
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pleads Guilty to Murdering 10 People in Racist Massacre
90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship With Jihoon Was ‘96 Percent Fake’
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Deavan Clegg's Son, Who Has Cancer, Rushed to Hospital with High Fever
Tori Spelling holiday card
Tori Spelling Shares Holiday Card with Husband Dean McDermott and Their Kids: 'We're All Together'
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend the Upstart Crow press night at the Gielgud Theatre on February 17, 2020 in London, England
Who Is Rod Stewart's Wife? All About Penny Lancaster
Penny Lancaster in her role in City of London Police keeping order outside RAF Northolt, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Will Work Queen Elizabeth's Funeral as a Cop: 'Very Proud'
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
aaron carter
All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince