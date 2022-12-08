Rod Stewart's Son, 11, Rushed to Hospital After Turning 'Blue' and 'Unconscious' at Soccer Match

Rod Stewart is opening up about a recent health scare with his 11-year-old son.

The musician's youngest child Aiden was rushed to the hospital after "going blue and unconscious" while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team, the father of eight told FourFourTwo.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Stewart said. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."

"The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad," he added.

Stewart, 77, did not share when the incident occurred but noted that there was another medical scare at the game.

"Another boy fell backwards and banged his head — he's still not back. In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called," he said.

Stewart shares two sons, Alastair and Aiden, now 17 and 11 respectively, with wife Penny Lancaster, whom he wed in 2007. Additionally, Stewart has daughter Sarah, 59, whom he and ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey placed for adoption as teens; son Sean, 42, and daughter Kimberly, 43, with ex-wife Alana Stewart; daughter Ruby, 35, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; and daughter Renee, 30, and Liam, 28, with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

In 2021, the "One More Time" artist chatted with PEOPLE about how he's learned to adapt his method of parenting to fit each child.

Rod Stewart, his wife Penny Lancaster and his kids.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," explained Stewart. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

The singer shared, "For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the internet. I know everything.' "

The musician added, "All the [older] kids went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs — except for Liam; I don't think he ever did — but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top."