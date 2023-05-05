Rod Stewart Helps Granddaughter with School Project as She Proudly Shows Off Final Product

Kimberly Stewart is proudly showing off daughter Delilah's hard work.

The 11-year-old daughter of Kimberly, 43, and ex Benicio del Toro worked together with her grandfather, Rod Stewart, on a diorama for a school project.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, Kimberly shared a photo of the pre-teen standing with her finished product, a Maryland-themed scene.

"When Grandad helps with a school project," Kimberly captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rod Stewart's granddaugther Delilah's project. Rod Stewart's granddaugther Delilah's project. Rod Stewart's granddaugther Delilah's project. L: Caption Rod Stewart's granddaugther Delilah's project. PHOTO: Kimberly Stewart/instagram C: Caption Rod Stewart's granddaugther Delilah's project. PHOTO: Kimberly Stewart/instagram R: Caption Rod Stewart's granddaugther Delilah's project. PHOTO: Kimberly Stewart/instagram

In a video that followed, she showed off some of the details of the scene, which depicted a busy neighborhood street with kids playing, different work happening around the house and yard, and a buggy van in the driveway.

Back in February, Delilah posed with both of her parents and her grandfather while enjoying a family trip to Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from and Rod, 78, had plans to perform.

Kimberly Stewart/instagram

In December, Kimberly shared a sweet photo celebrating the holidays with Delilah, posing in front of a tall, ornament-filled Christmas tree in the middle of a beautiful foyer.

The mother-daughter duo complemented each other in stylish seasonal outfits for the sweet snap, with Kimberly wearing a long, tan-colored trench coach on top of a light pink silk dress. Delilah donned a more casual ensemble, pairing white sneakers and black shorts with a sherpa-lined leather jacket.