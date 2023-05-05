Rod Stewart Helps Granddaughter with School Project as She Proudly Shows Off Final Product

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's daughter Delilah, 11, got a little help on a school project from her grandfather, the iconic Rod Stewart

Published on May 5, 2023 11:42 AM
Kimberly Stewart Shares the Detailed Diorama Daughter Delilah Made with Grandad Rod Stewart's Help
Rod Stewart, granddaughter Delilah. Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty, Kimberly Stewart/instagram

Kimberly Stewart is proudly showing off daughter Delilah's hard work.

The 11-year-old daughter of Kimberly, 43, and ex Benicio del Toro worked together with her grandfather, Rod Stewart, on a diorama for a school project.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, Kimberly shared a photo of the pre-teen standing with her finished product, a Maryland-themed scene.

"When Grandad helps with a school project," Kimberly captioned the shot.

In a video that followed, she showed off some of the details of the scene, which depicted a busy neighborhood street with kids playing, different work happening around the house and yard, and a buggy van in the driveway.

Back in February, Delilah posed with both of her parents and her grandfather while enjoying a family trip to Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from and Rod, 78, had plans to perform.

Kimberly Stewart, Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart/instagram

In December, Kimberly shared a sweet photo celebrating the holidays with Delilah, posing in front of a tall, ornament-filled Christmas tree in the middle of a beautiful foyer.

The mother-daughter duo complemented each other in stylish seasonal outfits for the sweet snap, with Kimberly wearing a long, tan-colored trench coach on top of a light pink silk dress. Delilah donned a more casual ensemble, pairing white sneakers and black shorts with a sherpa-lined leather jacket.

