Rod Stewart Shares Sweet First Photos with His Two New Grandkids: 'Happy Grandad'

Rod Stewart posted a sweet picture of his two new grandkids, Otis and Louie

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 17, 2023 12:44 PM
Rod Stewart Grandkids
Photo: Rod Stewart/Instagram

Rod Stewart is all smiles as he holds the newest additions to his brood!

The Maggie May singer, 78, took to Instagram to share that his family recently grew by two. In a sweet collage picture, Stewart holds his new grandbabies, Otis and Louie. "Happy grandad," he captioned the post.

His daughter Ruby, 35, also posted a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday with the British rocker. In one, the singer lies across his wife Penny Lancaster, 52, as she takes a picture of Ruby's new baby. "Casual baby photoshoot," she wrote across the image. Ruby also posted a photo of Stewart and Lancaster holding Otis and tagged both in the image.

On May 9, Ruby welcomed her son Otis, whom she shares with partner Jake Kalick. And then on May 12, Stewart's son Liam, 28, welcomed son Louie with his girlfriend, Nicole. Liam posted a sweet photo of his new son on his Instagram, captioning it, "Welcome lad 💚 you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

Stewart shares daughter Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and shares son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

When Ruby previously announced her pregnancy, she shared a video of the moment she learned she was having a boy — news that her dad read to her from a sealed piece of paper. "It's a boy," Rod proclaimed and then shouted "Born a Celtic," in honor of his favorite soccer team, Glasglow Celtic.

He then began to sing "another winkle in the Stewart family." Ruby cheekily captioned the post, "Hire @sirrodstewart for your gender reveal! He will even write a custom jingle for your unborn child."

