The musician and father of eight recently decorated his Christmas tree with some of his children

Rod Stewart Poses for Christmas Photo with Wife Penny Lancaster and Four of His Kids

Rod Stewart is enjoying the holiday season with his wife Penny Lancaster and kids.

On Sunday, Lancaster, 50, shared a photo after decorating their Christmas tree. She and the 76-year-old musician posed in front of the lit tree with their sons Alastair, 16, and Aidan, 10. They were also joined by Stewart's daughter Renee, 29, son Liam, 27, and Liam's girlfriend Bella Spooner.

"It's beginning to look a lot like the tree is done 🎄😍#festiveseason #family #decoration," Lancaster wrote on Instagram.

penny lancaster and rod stewart Rod Stewart, his wife Penny Lancaster and his kids | Credit: Penny Lancaster/Instagram

Stewart's daughter, Ruby, 34, later commented under the post and joked about her brother, writing, "Love that Liam decided not to wear pants for this..."

Alistair also shared the photo on his Instagram Story and paired it with Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Additionally, Stewart has daughter Sarah, 58, whom he and ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey placed for adoption as teens; son Sean, 41, and daughter Kimberly, 42, with ex-wife Alana Stewart; and daughter Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg. He shares Renee and Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter — whom he was married to from 1990 to 2006.

Last month, the father of eight told PEOPLE that he's learned to adapt his method of parenting to fit each child.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," explained Stewart. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

The singer shared, "For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the internet. I know everything.' "