Rod Stewart Has a Second Grandchild on the Way and Helped Announce the Baby's Sex: 'It's a Boy!'

Rod Stewart is ready for his second grandchild to keep him "Forever Young."

On Monday, the 77-year-old rocker's daughter Ruby Stewart revealed she and her partner Jake Kalick are expecting their first child — a boy, due in April.

"Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…" she wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of an ultrasound. "We can't wait to meet you…"

The message was greeted with love from Ruby's family, starting with Rod who wrote, "So happy for the two of you."

Stepmom Penny Lancaster weighed in, writing, "Can't wait to meet him." Former stepmother Alana Stewart posted, "How wonderful! So happy for you" while Rachel Hunter, also a former stepmom, wrote, "you are going to be an incredible mum."

"Def has the Stewart nose," joked half-sister Kimberly Stewart, while half-sister Renee added, "Love you guys!"

Also on Monday, Ruby shared a video of the joyous moment she learned she was having a boy — news that was broken by her dad, who read the baby's sex off of a sealed piece of paper.

In the clip, cheers erupted when Rod made the proclamation "It's a boy." Ruby cupped her mouth and laughed, then hugged Kalick. Rod fist-pumped, and shouted "Born a Celtic!" in honor of his favorite soccer team, Glasgow Celtic.

He then began singing, "another winkle in the Stewart family."

Ruby captioned the post, "Hire @sirrodstewart for your gender reveal! He will even write a custom jingle for your unborn child."

Ruby Stewart with Rod Stewart. Rod Stewart. L: Caption Ruby Stewart with Rod Stewart. PHOTO: Ruby Stewart Instagram R: Caption Rod Stewart. PHOTO: Ruby Stewart Instagram

Rod first became a grandfather in 2011, when his daughter Kimberley Stewart and actor Benicio Del Toro had their daughter, Delilah, who is now 11.

The reveal of his second grandchild's sex appears to have taken place over the holidays, as all wore the same clothing as they did in a rare family photo Rod shared to his Instagram Story on Dec. 28 when he posed with wife Penny and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree.

Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, whom he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30, Ruby, 35, Sean, 42, and Kimberly, 43.

The group was also joined by Kalick and Delilah.

Not pictured in the photo were Stewart's daughter Sarah, 58, whom he and ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey placed for adoption as teens, and son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, whom he was married to from 1990 to 2006.

Rod Stewart/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family gathering comes after Stewart spoke about a health scare with his son Aiden, who was rushed to the hospital after "going blue and unconscious" while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team, the father of eight told soccer website FourFourTwo.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Stewart said. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."

Stewart did not share when the incident occurred.

Rod Stewart/Instagram

In 2021, the "One More Time" artist chatted with PEOPLE about how he's learned to adapt his method of parenting to fit each child.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," explained Stewart. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

The singer shared, "For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the Internet. I know everything.'"

Stewart added, "All the [older] kids went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs — except for Liam; I don't think he ever did — but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top."