Spotted: Rod Stewart and Aiden - The Pacifier

Rod Stewart and 4-month-old son Aiden kicked back at Salon Privé at Syon Park on Friday in London.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:54 PM
Armed … with a pacifier.

“He’s having a little bit of trouble with the reflux,” the singer, 66, shared of he and wife Penny Lancaster Stewart‘s second son together.

“He drinks and brings it all up again, but he’s great.”

The couple are also parents to elder son Alastair Wallace, 5½.

