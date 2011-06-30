Rod Stewart and 4-month-old son Aiden kicked back at Salon Privé at Syon Park on Friday in London.

Spotted: Rod Stewart and Aiden - The Pacifier

Armed … with a pacifier.

“He’s having a little bit of trouble with the reflux,” the singer, 66, shared of he and wife Penny Lancaster Stewart‘s second son together.

“He drinks and brings it all up again, but he’s great.”