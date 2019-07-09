Baby Rocks Out in Her Mom's Womb Giving the 'Sign of the Horns' During an Ultrasound

Image zoom Isla Langham Kennedy News and Media

Two music-obsessed parents from East Sussex, England are raising a mini rockstar — and she’s been rocking out since before she was even born!

At the 24-week ultrasound for their baby girl, the then parents-to-be Jodie Lee and David Langham were surprised and delighted to see her flash the rock and roll “Sign of the Horns,” which was caught in the sonogram.

Jodie, 31, gushed about how her partner Davie, 32, is “massively into music,” and that they had been playing everything from Michael Jackson hits to the opera music from Andrea Bocelli for the baby, named Isla, through headphones over her baby bump.

Jodie said that Isla’s hand symbol was a sign of her musical nature to come — now 18 months old, the toddler shows off the love of music she inherited from her dad.

“As soon as she hears music, even from a passing car, she’ll stop, put both her hands in the air and bounce up and down or shake her bum. She never stops.”

“As soon as we saw her hand we thought it was the best thing ever. We loved it,” she said. “Isla showed her love of music before she even arrived and now she’s our little rock chick.”

Jodie added that little Isla was initially covering her face for the scan, but she poked her belly and asked, “‘can you just show Mummy and Daddy that you’re okay?’ As soon as I said that she put her hand up.'”

While the couple was delighted with baby Isla’s unusual sonogram, that was nothing compared to the emotions they felt when she finally arrived.

“She’s our little miracle and we’d wanted her for so long. [Davie] went from having tears in his eyes to getting the giggles,” she said.

“You get excited [at the scans] anyway because you realize it’s actually a person in there, but we were even more excited to meet her after that.”